Man injured in 'serious' crash on A422 near Buckingham between car and lorry

A man was injured after a crash between two vehicles on the A422 just outside Buckingham this morning (Friday).

The crash happened during the morning rush hour near Foscote and police closed a stretch of the A422 between Maids Moreton and the Stratford Road roundabout - although it has now re-opened.

Library image

The incident on Stratford Road involved a car and a lorry and firefighters at the scene have released an injured man from a car.

South Central Ambulance Service, who were at the scene, described the crash as 'serious'.