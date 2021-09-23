Manager of new Buckingham care home says he's 'not afraid of doing things differently'

The new manager of the £9.5 million new care home being built in Buckingham has outlined his vision for 'a happy, thriving community', led by the people who live and work there.

Paul Turvey, aged 32, was recently appointed manager of Lace Hill Manor, a 62-bed private home for residential, nursing and dementia care that's currently under construction in Needlepin Way, Lace Hill.

Due to open in February 2022, the state-of-the-art home is being developed by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG), and it's set to boast large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens and luxury facilities including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat, and bar and bistro area.

Paul Turvey outside the new luxury Lace Hill Manor, currently under construction

Paul said: “It is going to be an absolutely stunning home, designed with superior care at its heart and laden with five-star facilities.

"I am so excited to be able to develop the team and shape the services at Lace Hill, embed our vision for a home that offers those living there not only the very best physical environment, but a place where they can live life to the fullest and celebrate their individuality.

“I’m not afraid of doing things differently and I want to bring in the latest innovative practices and push the boundaries of what the care sector has to offer.”

Formerly a manager at another home within group, Paul has 14 years’ experience in the sector, starting out as a care assistant aged 18 and working his way up to management, including leading a specialist dementia care community.

He is particularly passionate about dementia care, and the new home is set to offer up to 31 residential dementia care beds to meet identified local need.

Paul said: “We are creating a stimulating and interactive environment, and investing in the team too, with the creation of two dementia care leaders to oversee that community.

"I really want to tackle that stigma around coming into a care home, and create an open culture where people are confident in being able to continue living as the people they are and have always been."

He said there will be an emphasis on wellbeing, with holistic therapies such as massage and reiki on offer in the wellness retreat.

A concierge will oversee the arrival of new people into the home, with each admission being treated ‘as a celebration’, Paul said.

He also intends to include existing team members and those living in the home in the interview process for new staff.

“Everything at Lace Hill will be led by the people that live and work in the home – they will be involved in every decision, as they should be. This is their home, built around them," he said.

And he added: “It’s also really important to me that we are integrated into the local community, and we will be working with local businesses, charities and groups with the aim of making Lace Hill a community hub.”

The building of the care home is set to create more than 70 new jobs, including nursing and care staff, managers and auxiliary staff, and Paul has already begun recruiting the senior leadership team.

Paul said: “We are looking for superstars who will go above and beyond; people who embrace change and want to be part of something fresh, exciting, and fun.

“We have the rare chance to build a fantastic, happy, thriving community here, literally from the ground up, where those living with us can feel completely at home, and enjoy full lives, rich with laughter and experience.