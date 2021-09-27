Massive cash appeal launched to help dozens of Afghan refugees who will settle for good in Milton Keynes

A major crisis appeal has been launched to help up to 100 Afghan refugees planning to start a new life in Milton Keynes.

The appeal, organised by MK Community Foundation and Milton Keynes Council, is to ease the hardship, isolation and settlement caused by the Afghan crisis.

You can view it here.

The appeal is specifically for the new community who will be allocated to remain in Milton Keynes under the government's refugee settlement programme.

Our sister paper the Milton Keynes Citizen wrote an earlier story about the 600 grateful Afghan refugees who are currently staying as temporary guests in three MK hotels. You can read the story here.

Many of these families will be moved on elsewhere in the country. But some will stay in Milton Keynes, it has now been revealed, And, with the average of six to eight children per family, super-sized help will be needed.

It is understood there will be around 10 families - between 80 and 100 people - requiring accommodation here.

Refugees in Milton Keynes

MK Council does not own any housing big enough for the large families, so they will be looking at private sector renting. The costs are likely to be met for three years under the national resettlement scheme.

Ian Revell, chief executive of the MK Community Foundation said: “The launch of this appeal creates an opportunity for all the good wishes and heartfelt welcome to be channeled into supporting the Afghan Refugees who settle in Milton Keynes for the long term. Now is the time to support these heroic people who have lost everything”.

He added: "Imagine being thousands of miles away from everything and everyone you know, imagine fleeing your home country as a last resort and having to leave everything behind in order to protect yourself and your family. This is the terrifying reality that these people have had to face."

Pete Marland, the leader of MK Council, said: “The public response to helping people when they need it most has been huge. Working with the MK Community Foundation to launch this appeal, we can help the Afghan refugees in the longer term too.”

And voluntary and community sector non-profit organisations supporting refugees directly in Milton Keynes will be able to apply for funding on MK Community Foundation’s website at: www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk for grants of up to £3,000 initially.

The appeal is live now and any donation will be greatly appreciated, say the organisers.