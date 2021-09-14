Mayor, councillors and friends gather to remember former Winslow councillor Shirley Knight

Tribute was paid to former Winslow town councillor Shirley Knight, at her funeral on Friday, September 10.

Shirley, who served on the town council for 14 years, passed away on August 12 after a short illness.

The Mayor of Winslow, councillors and friends of Shirley attended the service at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium.

Shirley Knight representing Winslow Farmers' Market at a traders event in the town

Curate Mark Nelson gave the tribute address, speaking about Shirley’s life from her childhood in Southall, her move to Farnham Royal/Slough in the 1940s, and then to Winslow in the 1990s, and her contributions to the community as a councillor.

He spoke about Shirley's spirit of neighbourliness to all and sundry, and said she had never been shy about expounding her views when she felt strongly about things. He also mentioned Shirley’s collection of hats.

A photo tribute was shown to illustrate her life story, with images taken from the many photos she had collected and preserved over the years. The oldest was of her father as a young man on a bread delivery round in London with a horse-drawn cart, and there were also photos of Shirley as a toddler in Southall, then from her time at school in Slough, youthful pictures of Shirley at the seaside in her 20s, outings with work colleagues in her various accounting jobs including at Hughes Brushes and Venetian Vogue, visits to her favourite places in Burnham Beeches and Cornwall, and finally pictures of her time in Winslow, getting involved in local history, trips with the U3A and the Winslow Community Bus, and the farmers' market.

Afterwards, at a wake held at The Bell, friends and neighbours recalled her interest in the conservation of the town, the solid support she gave to the farmers’ market, her love of reading, music and dancing.

Shirley as a young woman

Both Shirley and her brother enjoyed painting and drawing at various points in their lives, and just before she died Shirley was very pleased to hear that a distant relative, Laura Knight, who is a well-known artist, is having a retrospective exhibition in Milton Keynes this October - see here.

At her funeral, photos were shown of Shirley throughout her life