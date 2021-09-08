Mayor Making, merry making and music at Celebrate Buckingham Day

Hundreds of people poured into the paddock in Bourton Park for the first ever Celebrate Buckingham Day.

The event, which was originally planned for July, had been postponed due to Covid regulations until Saturday, September 4.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council and The Buckingham Society, the day was designed to celebrate the range of voluntary organisations serving the town, to enable local groups to raise funds and recruit volunteers, and to bring residents together.

Sulayman receives the Mayor's Prize for Outstanding Young Person for the Buckingham Free School Meals project

Entertainment was provided by the Winslow Concert Band and the ever-enthusiastic Buckingham Ukulele group, along with bouncy castles and food vans to encourage people to stay and enjoy the day.

Every organisation provided an activity - with maggot racing from Buckingham & District Angling Association,' bowling for a pig' from The Buckingham Society (actually, bowling for a butcher’s or supermarket voucher) and pantomime characters in the stocks to be pelted with wet sponges thanks to the Buckingham Community Pantomime Group - not to mention a variety of opportunities to splat rats, find treasure and try the lucky dip. All of the 24 stalls were kept busy all day, and the Bux & Oxon 4 x 4 Response Group (BORG) worked hard throughout the day escorting vehicles safely through the park.

Under blue skies, members of the public watched as Buckingham's new mayor, Margaret Gateley, was officially robed.

The Mayor Making ceremony is normally held in the Buckingham Community Centre in the presence of invited guests. As this was not possible this year due to Covid restrictions, the town council decided to hold the event in the open air at the start of the Celebrate Buckingham event.

Three lady mayors: Freewomen of Buckingham Ruth Newell and Christine Strain-Clark with current mayor Margaret Gateley

The mayor, town clerk and mace bearer formally processed the town’s mace across the field to begin proceedings, and Councillor Martin Try explained the history of the elements of the mayor’s regalia.

Presenting the town council’s annual awards, the mayor bestowed on two former lady Mayors of Buckingham the greatest honour the town council can award.

Ruth Newell and Christine Strain-Clark, who both stood down as town councillors this year, after serving for 30 and 26 years respectively, were awarded the title of Honorary Freewoman of Buckingham. Both women received a handwritten scroll.

The mayor also presented three Friends of Buckingham awards, in recognition of service to the town. Recipients this year were Dr Roger Harrington, for his work on the Buckingham Almshouses and Welfare Charity and the League of Friends of Buckingham Hospital; Beverly Stockill, for her outstanding contribution to the local community through her work with the Buckingham Community Food Bank. Mrs Stockill was at pains to point out the work done by all the food bank volunteers, especially during lockdown.

The Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley with the town clerk and mace bearer

Special Town Council Awards were as follows:

Sports & Arts Award - Lace Hill Association for the creation of the Lace Hill Snake.

Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise Organisation of the Year - Buckingham Rotary Club and all the volunteers who supported the Covid-19 and flu vaccination programmes.

Natural Environment and Climate Champion - Stowe Sub Aqua Club for its continued support of the two annual River Rinses, where for years club members have donned their protective clothing and walked the length of the town’s rivers, often on cold October mornings. Over the years, the club has pulled out a range of items, some of which have been presented to the Old Gaol museum.

Roger Harrington receives his Friend of Buckingham Award

Mayor's Prize for Outstanding Young Person - Awarded for the first time this year, the award was presented to Sulayman for his exemplary and inspirational management of the Buckingham Free School Meals project.

The Buckingham Society awarded its annual Trader of the Year award to all the traders of Buckingham in recognition of the difficult times they have been going through. Mary Simonds, of the Traders Association, accepted the award on behalf of all the traders.

The Buckingham Rotary Club awarded Young Citizen of the Year to Sulayman for his management of the Buckingham Free School Meals project and Citizen of the Year to Janet Nicks, founder of Clearly Speaking.

Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, said: “It is a great honour to have been chosen as the 256th Mayor of Buckingham.

"It was wonderful to be part of the amazing celebration on Saturday in Bourton Park, a fantastic setting for the event.

"I was delighted to be able to present awards to some of our community’s outstanding volunteers, who have made such a difference over the last difficult year.

"My thanks go to them, and to all the voluntary groups represented. The day was also enhanced by the music provided by the Winslow Concert Band and Buckingham Ukulele Group. Thanks to everyone who came and to the town council teams who made all the arrangements."