Mayor of Buckingham thanks NHS, social care and frontline workers

The Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, was among many organisations and individuals who gave their thanks to the NHS Social Care and Frontline Workers today, Monday.

July 5 2021 marks the 73rd anniversary of the foundation of the NHS, and this year it has become the first annual day of thanks for of all NHS, social care and frontline workers.

In her online speech, Councillor Gateley said: “In Buckingham there has been a real sense of people pulling together in this difficult time.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley makes her online speech

"NHS staff have worked conscientiously and bravely in incredibly difficult circumstances, risking their own and their families’ health.

"It has been a challenging time for everyone but especially for those who are working on the front line, be it staff in the NHS, those stacking shelves or serving in supermarkets and essential shops, those volunteering to support people in greatest need or working in care homes to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

You can watch the mayor’s full speech on Buckingham Council's YouTube channel.