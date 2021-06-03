Mayor opens Buckingham snake sculpture

The Lace Hill Snake, created by children during the first lockdown, was officially opened by Buckingham's new mayor, Margarent Gateley, last Saturday.

Residents from the estate came to watch the ribbon being cut to mark the permanent siting of the work of art, which is testament to Lace Hill's community spirit during lockdown.

The mayor was joined by local councillors Robin Stuchbury and Patrick Fealey for the ceremony.

The project was the brainchild of Lace Hill resident Zoe Buckle, who suggested children paint stones and lay them on the small circular small wall at Lace Hill.

It proved so popular that the 'snake' grew every day and families took a daily walk to lay stones and see the growing artwork.

Zoe was helped by Lace Hill residents Karen Sayell, Amy Chapman, and Jen Oakton and her son Tom, who threw himself into the project after the disappointment of not being able to sit his GCSE exams.

Local residents Mark Moxley and Tim Sayell laid the snake and did the landscaping, with Buckingham businesses Buildbase and Paragon Tools providing free equipment and materials.

Former county councillor Charlie Clare and town councillor Ruth Newell got the ball rolling to obtain permission for the snake to be laid close to the community centre. Buckingham MP Greg Smith also helped ensure the project went ahead.

1. The stones were laid by local children during lockdown Photo: Picture: Jenna Michelle Photography

2. Lace Hill resident Zoe Buckle, left, and the mayor Photo: Picture: Jenna Michelle Photography

3. The mayor with councillors Robin Stuchbury and Patrick Fealey Photo: Picture: Jenna Michelle Photography

4. The Lace Hill Snake