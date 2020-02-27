Mental health service launched for Buckinghamshire

An NHS mental health crisis team has been launched to support the people in Buckinghamshire.

The move is the first step in the establishment of a crisis response and home treatment team for the county which will offer people even more support as they move between hospital and community care.

The team will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week offering immediate assessment and support to people experiencing a deterioration in their mental health.

It has been launched by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, who provide Buckinghamshire Mental Health Services, and commissioned by Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

It will be made up initially of psychiatrists, mental health nurses and social workers, and will expand in the future to include a range of other professionals in order to support more people in a variety of different ways.

Vivek Khosla, clinical director for Buckinghamshire Mental Health Services, said: “This is a new team to help people in Buckinghamshire who have become acutely unwell and are experiencing mental health crises.

“The team will assess and make sure people are offered the most appropriate care to keep them safe and well.”

Dr Sian Roberts, mental health and learning disability clinical director for NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “A round-the-clock team for Buckinghamshire residents experiencing mental health crises is very much welcomed. The rapid response team will be able to provide timely and vital support to individuals when they struggle with their mental health.”