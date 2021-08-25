Minister pledges to 'remedy' road damage caused by rail works

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris with Greg Smith MP at Verney Junction

Buckingham MP Greg Smith took rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris on a tour of the constituency on Tuesday to see how badly East West Rail and HS2 construction traffic have damaged roads.

Mr Smith showed him the huge holes in Queen Catherine Road, Steeple Claydon and won an assurance that some remedial work will be done.

The MP said: "For many months I have been pushing both East West Rail and HS2 to repair the roads that their construction traffic has so badly ripped apart.

“This was a subject that came up in an East West Rail/High Speed Two forum meeting which Mr Heaton-Harris took part in earlier in the year, and he committed to come and see the damage for himself.

"This morning, I spent two hours driving him around our affected roads, so he could see first hand what we all have to navigate on a daily basis.

“He has committed to talking with East West Rail to get more remedy where they are the culprits, on top of the works already agreed for Queen Catherine Road in Steeple Claydon.

"I'll keep pushing on this (with EWR and HS2) until we have roads that come up to the standard and quality we all expect."