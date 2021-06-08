MP drops in for a visit as Buckingham venues make plans for summer

Greg Smith visits the new Laura Ashley Tea Room at Villiers Hotel

Buckingham MP Greg Smith popped into three venues in Buckingham to see how they are getting on as Covid restrictions lift and they make plans for the summer.

Greg met with general manager Tom Ruck and admired the new Laura Ashley Tea Room at Villiers Hotel, which is busy with overnight guests as well as being a venue for drinks, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner,.

Greg also enjoyed a tour of the Old Gaol Museum with Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley, trustee Mike Smith and Town Centre Manager Emma Churchill.

Greg Smith visits the Old Gaol Museum

Greg said: "It's a wonderful attraction in the heart of Buckingham, full of local history and well worth a visit. With space to hire, a great opportunity to book children's parties or business meetings alike."

His last meeting with Joy and Brian at The Woolpack, on Well Street.

Greg said: "The Woolpack is a fantastic spot by the river for a pint and some food."

He added: "We are so lucky to have so many fantastic hospitality businesses, pubs, restaurants and cafes locally, as well as a huge number of attractions like Waddesdon Manor, Ascott House and Gardens, Stowe House, Claydon Estate, Green Dragon Eco Farm, Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital, Silverstone Interactive Museum and so much more.

Greg Smith visits The Woolpack