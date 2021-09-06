Cutting the ribbon - Greg Smith MP

MP opens new village play area near Buckingham

Greg Smith MP formally opened The Park in North Marston on Saturday

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:08 pm

Buckingham MP Greg Smith formally opened North Marston's new recreation space on Saturday, September 4.

The new space has been named 'The Park' by local children.

Mr Smith said: "It was a huge pleasure to formally open The Park in North Marston and enjoy the stalls to celebrate this fantastic new play area for local families.

"Huge congratulations to the team for making this incredible new space happen, particularly for children to enjoy for years to come.

"I also found out I am rubbish at Splat the Rat."

Greg Smith makes an attempt at Splat the Rat

The official opening event

Greg Smith draws a ticket

