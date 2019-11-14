Multiple vehicles stranded in floodwater in village between Buckingham and Milton Keynes

The main road through the village of Beachampton, which is between Buckingham and Milton Keynes, is closed this morning after multiple vehicles became stuck in floodwater.

Main Street has been closed after reports came through around 9.30am that initially a van, and then more vehicles, became stuck in rising floodwater.

Image showing vehicles stuck in floodwater in the village of Beachampton

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent crews from Great Holm and Bletchley, plus the water rescue unit from Newport Pagnell to the scene, with firefighters rescuing a man from one of the vehicles.

Following the flooding incident in Beachampton, Bucks Fire and Rescue issued the following advice: 'A number of drivers have been caught out by the amount of water on some local roads this morning.

'Please don't attempt to drive through water that is more than a few inches deep.

'It is often deeper than it looks and may be moving quite fast meaning your vehicle could become stranded.

'If your vehicle is stranded and you are safe, please contact your recovery service.

'If your vehicle is stranded and you are not safe, ring 999.'

The above photo shows the flooding in Beachampton - the brigade said they were unable to get a photo showing more of the vehicles affected because it was unsafe to do so.