Music in the Market will go ahead in Buckingham - but in July

Ian Murray and Pete Thirlby at Music In The Market 2019

Buckingham's popular Music in the Market will once again not be taking place this bank holiday weekend, due to Covid restrictions.

But the good news is, the event is set to happen in July instead, at Buckingham Rugby Club.

John Howarth, of Buckingham Acoustic Club, said: “Music In The Market has been an annual event for the past 20 years organised jointly by Buckingham Town Council and the Buckingham Acoustic Club.

"But save the day - this year is different. With the participation of the Buckingham Rugby Club, Music NOT in the Market will take place later in the year at their ground in Maids Moreton on Saturday July 24, from 2pm to 10pm.

"There will be music, food stalls, traders, the bar, and lots of space to spread out. More details will be announced later”