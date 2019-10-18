Musicals announced as theme for this year's Buckingham Christmas parade

The theme for this year’s Buckingham Christmas parade is ‘musicals’, organisers have announced.

Entries are now open for the parade, which takes place on Saturday, December 14, starting at 10.45am.

Archive photo of last year's Buckingham Christmas parade - featured is the Scouts float

The entry classes for this year’s parade are as follows:

> Best float - 1st prize - £100

2nd prize £70

3rd prize £50

> Best adult walking group - 1st prize £50

2nd prize £40

> Best children’s walking group - 1st prize £50

2nd prize £40

As well as the cash prizes, six commendation rosettes will be given out.

The closing date for entries is Saturday, November 30.

Howard Mordue, chairman of Buckingham Christmas Parade, said: “The parade committee is grateful to Buckingham Town Council for the financial support they give

us, which helps towards some of the costs of the bands taking part.

“The parade brings fun and colour into the town and provides a spectacle going in to the Christmas season.

“We do need stewards to help man the barriers from 8am until the end of the parade at about 12.45pm and this time includes the training session for those helping.

“We want to ensure this great annual event can continue and if you can help, please email me on howard@mordue.org.uk.”

The parade committee also organises the best dressed shop window competition, which is judged on December 13 with a first and second prize.