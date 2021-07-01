Nasty phone scam scaring elderly in Buckingham region

A particularly nasty but realistic phone scam attempt has emerged in the Buckingham and surrounding areas.

An incoming call whose number has been 'spoofed' to make it look like it is from someone you know begins with a startling warning.

A bellowing, officious sounding male voice claims to be a national crime prevention department accusing the victim of being involved in illegal activity using their national insurance number.

Beware latest phone scam

The message is deliberately designed to startle and instill fear into the recipient and panic them into reacting and taking action that could harm their finances.

People targeted include staff at the Buckingham Advertiser and a 92-year-old woman living alone, but it is likely people across the whole of the UK are affected.