Natalie fulfils ambition by opening her own dog grooming salon in Buckingham

A woman from Buckingham is opening her own dog grooming salon in the town next month.

Natalie Ayris, who runs Woofs, Washes and Walkies, a mobile dog grooming business, is taking the next step and preparing to open a permanent base in her hometown.

Natalie Ayris with her dog Bilbo

Natalie is hoping the official opening of her dog grooming salon and pet portraiture studio will take place in the next few weeks.

She said: “I have always loved dogs and I had one growing up.

“After I left school I decided to go into photography but that did not work out.

“A lot of photos featured my dog, but when photography did not work out I was stuck as to where I should go next.

“My mother suggested dog grooming so I started a course.

“I then ran a mobile grooming service out the back of a van which has been going really well.

“Back in the summer I walked past an empty shop unit and thought this would be perfect for me.

“I applied in August so it has been a long time waiting to get the keys but I am very excited that it will finally happen.

“My own dog Bilbo will also have his own space in the salon which will be great.

“Having grown up here, I love Buckingham so to have my own salon here and doing what I do, it is almost the dream job!”

Natalie’s new salon will be based at 8 Cornwalls Meadow and the open day is scheduled for December 14.

The open day will run from 10am to 4pm and feature refreshments, the opportunity to donate to the salon’s chosen pet charities and a chance to view the facilities and services on offer.

Since she started her mobile grooming business, Natalie has been donating 50p from each service and has so far raised a total of £844 for animal charities such as the RSPCA, Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, Hessa’s Homeless Hounds, Hearing Dogs, Dogs for Blind and Medical Detection Dogs among others.