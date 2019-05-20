New award to celebrate projects that have improved Buckingham

The Buckingham Society has created a new award championing projects that have enhanced and improved how Buckingham looks.

The Buckingham Society's new design and conservation award champions people and organisations that have undertaken projects over the past couple of years.

Projects eligible include new buildings, renovation of existing buildings, planting trees or creating or improving any form of open space.

The society wants to make the awards an annual event and hopes that they will further encourage people to think about what they can do to 'make Buckingham look even better.'

Members of the society have already made a number of nominations and the winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

They will be invited to receive their awards, in the form of a framed certificate, at the Buckingham Civic Day celebrations that will be taking place outside the Old Gaol on Saturday June 22.

Roger Edwards, chair of the society said: “The Buckingham Society believes that there are many people and organisations around the town who have taken a lot of care and put in a lot of effort to try and ensure that their part of town looks really good.

“This benefits everybody in Buckingham and the society wishes to recognise their efforts with these awards.”