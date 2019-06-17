New awards celebrate buildings that improve Buckingham

The Buckingham Society has announced the first ever set of winners of its new design and conservation awards.

The awards have been created by the society to recognise projects, both major buildings and smaller ventures, which enhance and improve the town.

The winners will be presented with framed certificates at the town's civic day celebration event on Saturday June 22 and they are as follows:

> The University of Buckingham for the new vinson building - the judges comments are that it is 'a very well-designed building that brings a new dynamism to the Hunter Street area and provides a new public facility at that end of the town'

> Morrison property consultants for the transformation of the former NatWest building - the judges describe it as 'a superb conversion that has turned a previously uninteresting building into a fine addition to Buckingham's main street and created an unbroken period facade that enormously improves the townscape'

> The Mitre pub – judges praise 'sensitive internal upgrades and improvements to what is believed to be Buckingham's oldest existing pub and also the delightful extension to the garden including the planting of new trees'

> Mr T. Lawler for 1 and 1A Ford Street – judges say 'this conversion of a former outhouse of the New Inn that was run down and nondescript into four residential units has enhanced the appearance of Ford Street'

> Mr T Campbell and Ms P Battle for the conservation of 4 Nelson Street (the Blue House) - judges say 'it is a fine piece of conservation that shows great attention to detail and improves the look of this corner of the conservation area'

> Grail Conservation builders for 11 Bristle Hill - judges say it is 'a long-term conservation project which also has great attention to detail and adds immensely to the historically important view down Bristle Hill from Castle Street'

> Stoneleigh House- judges praise 'a beautiful conversion of a town house into a boutique hotel that has restored and enhanced one of Buckingham’s finest buildings bringing it back to viable use and providing residents of Buckingham with a chance to enjoy the garden setting'

> Villiers Hotel – the judges commented on 'a very high-quality internal rehabilitation of the iconic Old Town Hall'

> Barton's Hospital Almshouses gardens in Church Street – judges highlighted the efforts of Mrs N Parish who lives next to the almshouses saying she 'maintains the small gardens in front of the properties adding very much to the aspect of one of Buckingham's most historic streets'

> The Railway Walk conservation group – judges commented on 'the work done by the group over many years in maintaining and enhancing the railway walk, one of Buckingham’s delightful green and open spaces'

Other activities at the civic day this weekend include the presentation of Buckingham's citizen of the year and young citizen of the year awards, which recognise people who have done something outstanding for the town during the past year.

Entertainment will be provided by the Buckingham Ukulele Group.