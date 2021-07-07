New baby son for Buckingham MP

Buckingham MP Greg Smith was delighted to become a dad for the third time today, Wednesday, when Rupert Daniel Edward Smith was born, weighing in at 9lbs 8oz.

Greg's wife, Annalise, gave birth to their third son at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Their eldest son, Jacob, is four and Charlie is 18 months old.

Greg, aged 42, of Chearsley, Bucks, said: "At 7am my incredible wife gave birth to our third son, Rupert Daniel Edward.

Greg with new baby Rupert

"A huge thank you to all the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust midwives and doctors who gave us first-class care.

"I’m taking a few days' paternity leave, but my office remains open for constituent enquiries."

Greg added: "My wife and I are so thrilled to become parents for the third time and to welcome Rupert into our family.

"We look forward to bringing him up in Buckinghamshire, enjoying everything our wonderful country has to offer children and young people."