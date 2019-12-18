New Buckingham MP Greg Smith on the plans for his tenure and why he was the first new MP to collect his security pass

Buckingham’s new MP has been speaking to this paper about his first few days in his new role following his emphatic victory in the election last week.

Greg Smith was announced as John Bercow’s successor at just after 5am on Friday December 13, winning a majority of just over 20,000.

Greg received 37,035 votes and speaking to us just after the result was declared he said: “It is an enormous honour and privilege to have won the trust of the people of Buckingham to represent them in Parliament.

"I pledge to be a relentlessly local MP rolling up my sleeves and getting things done for this area.”

Greg wasted no time in getting himself settled into his new role, as he was the first of the new MPs to collect his security pass from Westminster.

He said this was not intentional and told us how it came about saying: “My son Jacob (who is three years old) had been staying with his granddad while my wife and I were at the election count.

Buckingham's new MP Greg Smith with his son Jacob and members of 1st Buckingham Rangers at the town's community fair

“Buckingham declared very late so by the time we got home he had just got up - I think the first words he said to me were ‘time to start the day daddy.’

“I was absolutely shattered from being up all night but I said to him ‘shall we have a trip to London.’

“We all travelled in on the train together as a family and I went and collected my pass and various other bits and pieces.

“We let Jacob have a walk around the chamber but obviously he is too young to understand any of this - it was all just an adventure for him.”

In the last few days, Greg has also signed a letter from fellow Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan, who was re-elected to her seat in Chesham and Amersham, in which she calls for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over HS2.

Greg told us: “We are very clear that there will be one voice from all the MPs in Buckinghamshire - we are all against HS2.

“Cheryl has been leading the campaign on her own for the last few years but now we are united as a team.

“We are hopeful of getting a meeting with Boris and I would be confident that at the meeting we could get him to have a change of heart.

“Boris questioned HS2 in some of his interviews ahead of the election so I am confident.”

With his wife Annalise expecting their second child on January 5, it is a busy time ahead for Greg.

He said: “I am busily trying to set myself up - I need to employ staff to help me deal with enquiries.

“I am stuck in a lot of briefings at the moment which take up time.

“I promise to get back to all the enquiries from constituents but I would ask people for a bit of patience at this busy time.”

Greg took his oath of allegiance yesterday (Tuesday) and has already submitted his first written questions - asking the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to confirm that the Expressway will be shelved and that HS2 will immediately stop all work on the Calvert Jubilee nature reserve.