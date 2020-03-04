New family-run funeral service opens in Aylesbury

A new independent, family-owned funeral service opened in Aylesbury town centre earlier this week.

Legacy Funeral Services is based in Buckingham Street and they say their business philosophy is to provide a personal, bespoke and efficient service to the community.

Legacy Funeral Services in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury

James Burrett who runs the service with a colleague has been working in the industry for 16 years – since he left school – and his colleague has 30 years experience.

Mr Burnett said to us: “What really inspired us to do it was the pricing structures of funeral directors. There's been a lot in the press lately about how expensive funeral directors are so what we wanted to do was try to offer people a bit for their money.

“We've been lucky enough to get a lovely premises. We've got a big service room so we can offer people a simple service without the big fees of crematoriums. They don't have to pay to hire a room – they can use our room.”

You can find out more about Legacy's services here: www.legacyfunerals.co.uk

Ceremony room