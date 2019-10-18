New fireworks store aims to open with a bang in Buckingham

A new fireworks store is opening in Buckingham today (Friday) selling a range of rockets, barrages and sparklers to light up your Bonfire Night celebrations.

The Original Fireworks Warehouse is owned by Thomas and Rebecca Onslow-Cole and will be located next to Buildbase and behind the BP/M&S fuel station.

Rebecca and Tom Onslow-Cole, proprietors of the Original Fireworks Warehouse, which is opening today in Buckingham

The family-owned business’s branch in Buckingham adds to its portfolio of shops in Hampshire, Surrey and Berkshire.

Co-owner Thomas said: “We chose to open a fireworks shop in Buckingham because it is a lovely town and it is not currently well served by fireworks shops.

“We run a second business from a warehouse here selling Christmas trees which operates online so it seemed the perfect place to open a store in.

“How we work is that customers tell us how big their outside space is, the type of audience that is being entertained and the budget available, and we’ll suggest the perfect package.

“As well as making sure our customers get exactly what they need, it’s important to us that they get high-quality fireworks and that they’re given expert safety advice.”

The Original Fireworks Warehouse is open daily from October 18 to November 10 from 9am to 6pm, with extended opening hours on October 31 and November 5.

The store will also be open in the run-up to the New Year from December 27 to 31.