New five-star luxury care home in Buckingham 'will create more than 70 new jobs'
Private patios, an orangery, topiary and chef-created menus all feature in the plans for new home on Lace Hill
Work is under way on a £9.5 million care home on Buckingham's Lace Hill, which its developers say will create upwards of 70 new jobs.
The luxury, 62-bed Lace Hill Manor Care Home, which will be part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, will offer large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, as well as lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens and luxury facilities including an orangery.
Situated on Needlepin Way, alongside the site of a proposed new healthcare hub, the two and three-storey care home will be set in landscaped grounds, with quiet terraces and lawns surrounded by planting, including striking topiary.
Daniel Turner-Naylor, new builds operations director for the Maria Mallaband Care Group, said: “Our vision for the new Lace Hill Care Home is a luxurious five-star environment giving those living there everything they want, need and deserve, from the beautiful landscape grounds, to the architect-designed building, to the high-quality interiors.
"This home is going to be truly special, right down to fixtures, fittings and furnishings and the chef-created menus."
Lace Hill Manor is one of several care homes under development or redevelopment by the group, which operates more than 80 homes across the country. Its £8 million Windsor Court Care Home in Great Malvern, which opened in early July, created more than 70 new jobs locally.
Daniel Turner-Naylor added: “We know there is a real demand for more care home beds, especially in Buckingham and the surrounding villages, and we want to meet that need with the Maria Mallaband Care Group’s well-renowned offer, which includes luxurious settings, the best facilities, and bespoke, compassionate and lifestyle-enhancing care.
“In fact, MMCG is preparing to open eight new care homes over the next couple of years, such is the demand for the high-quality care we provide.”
To find out more about the Maria Mallaband Care Group visit www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk or to enquire about jobs visit trace.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk