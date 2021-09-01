New five-star luxury care home in Buckingham 'will create more than 70 new jobs'

Work is under way on a £9.5 million care home on Buckingham's Lace Hill, which its developers say will create upwards of 70 new jobs.

The luxury, 62-bed Lace Hill Manor Care Home, which will be part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, will offer large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, as well as lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens and luxury facilities including an orangery.

Situated on Needlepin Way, alongside the site of a proposed new healthcare hub, the two and three-storey care home will be set in landscaped grounds, with quiet terraces and lawns surrounded by planting, including striking topiary.

Artist's impression of the new care home on Needlepin Way

Daniel Turner-Naylor, new builds operations director for the Maria Mallaband Care Group, said: “Our vision for the new Lace Hill Care Home is a luxurious five-star environment giving those living there everything they want, need and deserve, from the beautiful landscape grounds, to the architect-designed building, to the high-quality interiors.

"This home is going to be truly special, right down to fixtures, fittings and furnishings and the chef-created menus."

Lace Hill Manor is one of several care homes under development or redevelopment by the group, which operates more than 80 homes across the country. Its £8 million Windsor Court Care Home in Great Malvern, which opened in early July, created more than 70 new jobs locally.

Daniel Turner-Naylor added: “We know there is a real demand for more care home beds, especially in Buckingham and the surrounding villages, and we want to meet that need with the Maria Mallaband Care Group’s well-renowned offer, which includes luxurious settings, the best facilities, and bespoke, compassionate and lifestyle-enhancing care.

“In fact, MMCG is preparing to open eight new care homes over the next couple of years, such is the demand for the high-quality care we provide.”