New footpath helps residents of Buckingham estate get to and from bus stop

A new footpath has been installed along the Moreton Road to help make residents walks to the bus stop on Bradfield Avenue safer.

Back in 2015, the Buckingham Society highlighted the risks to pedestrians of walking alongside the Moreton Road on a muddy path from the new Bellway housing development to the bus stop at the top of Bradfield Avenue.

Photos taken in 2019 after the new footpath has been installed

To get to the bus stop residents of the estate, including young children and even parents with push chairs, had to either risk the narrow mud path with a drop of five feet into a ditch or cross the very busy Moreton Road twice.

After four years of campaigning the society say they are delighted that a new footpath is finally in place and that pedestrians can now walk safely to and from the bus stop.

The new pathway also gives people a way of getting to Western Avenue without either needing to cross the Moreton Road or walk on the muddy track.

The society say it also means that people walking to Maids Moreton from Western Avenue or any of the other roads along that side of the Moreton Road can safely get to the zebra crossings further along the way.

The Buckingham Society say they are grateful to Bucks County Council for undertaking the work and also to councillor Warren Whyte for helping bring about the road safety solution.