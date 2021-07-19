New grants programme to help Buckinghamshire communities recover from impacts of pandemic

A Bucks-based charity supporting arts and heritage, the environment, education and social welfare has launched a new grants programme to help local communities recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

The Rothschild Foundation's Community Fund is focused specifically on helping communities and organisations in Bucks recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme aims to support organisations that combat disadvantage and inequality, including those that offer resources to address homelessness, financial hardship, social welfare, physical and learning disabilities, mental health and other areas.

Waddesdon Manor is supported by The Rothschild Foundation

Grants of up to £10,000 per year for three years are available, and priority will be given to small and medium-sized organisations with income of under £1 million annually.

Leona Forsyth, interim head of grants at the foundation, said: "We’re excited to launch The Community Fund, as we know it will provide crucial support to some of the wonderful organisations that are helping communities in Buckinghamshire recover after an incredibly difficult 18 months.

"We hope the Community Fund will help build on local assets and encourage collaboration between local organisations, charities and groups, to ensure the greatest outcome for Buckinghamshire residents."

Applications for The Community Fund are now open. Applications are welcomed from organisations addressing homelessness, financial hardship, social welfare, physical and learning disabilities, mental health, and other areas not addressed through the foundation’s strategic funding for young people, sustainable food and farming, and culture.

Funding is prioritised for Bucks-based organisations, and organisations delivering a significant proportion of their operation in the county.

Funding is available for projects, organisational core costs and some capital expenditure.

Further details and the online application form can be found here.