New luxury cat hotel in Tring looks the purrfect place to stay

A new luxury hotel is opening in Tring in two weeks time - but you won't be allowed to stay there - it's just for cats!

Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel is holding its grand opening on Sunday 15 March and the first 50 guests will each receive a goody bag, Longcroft cupcakes, Prosecco and the opportunity to take a peek at the gorgeous new hotel.

Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel in Tring

Longcroft Tring will be owned and run by local cat lover and ex-police officer Jenny Musgrave and will be the 23rd hotel to open under the successful Longcroft brand.

The new state of the art hotel will help to meet the growing demand in Buckinghamshire and the surrounding region for high quality, luxury accommodation for feline guests and their discerning owners.

The hotel has seven luxury suites. Every suite has its own climate-controlled bedroom, leading to a private, safe, garden play area, complete with multi-storey viewing platforms for feline guests to play or relax.

The Longcroft ethos focuses on animal welfare and offers large suites with both indoor and outdoor space with a high human to guest ratio ensuring a greater level of care - and felines with special needs are welcomed with open paws!

Another lazy day for this pussycat at Longcroft

Jenny has been an animal lover all her life. After recently moving with her family to Tring, she is excited to be opening her very own cat hotel: “I’ve always loved animals, especially cats and horses.

“Cats never fail to put a smile on my face. We have two beloved cats ourselves, Domino and Little Bob, and look forward to providing the high level of service and care that as a cat owner I would expect for my own furry friends.

“Owners can go and enjoy their holidays or travels, knowing that their pussycats are being taken care of in expert hands in a home from home environment. After an enjoyable career as a police officer, I can’t wait for my days to be full of cat cuddles and purrs!”

Longcroft is the UK’s only luxury hotel group for cats. It was founded in 2010 by Abi Purser, who opened the very first hotel in Welwyn Garden City and still successfully runs the hotel some 10 years later.

It's a cat's life at Longcroft

Longcroft has grown rapidly through its success thanks to its detailed and expert approach to cat boarding, placing animal welfare at its heart. Longcroft offers peace of mind to all cat owners when they go away, by providing an expert, tailored, home-from-home experience for its feline guests.

To make a booking or to view Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel Tring, please contact Jenny on: 01442 604321 or email: tring@longcroftcathotel.co.uk

For further information please visit www.longcroftcathotel.co.uk