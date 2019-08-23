New name for iconic cow outside Buckingham ice-cream store

The iconic cow that proudly sits outside Gazzeria, an ice-cream shop in the centre of Buckingham, has a new name!

Following a competition, run by Gelateria Gazzeria, and won by Laurence Robinson, nine, the cow has been named Mary Moo.

Gazzeria’s manager Mark Moxley, said: “The cow was already there when we first opened – previously it was a yellow colour.

“The current owners took over two years ago and actually wanted to remove the structure when they first took over, but that caused uproar in the town.

“They decided it could remain but painted it grey with coloured spots.

“Recently we gave it a new coat of paint to brighten it up and decided it needed a name.

“We ran a competition encouraging people to send in potential names and we had more than 200 entries which was fantastic.”

Despite the tough trading environment for some businesses in Buckingham, Mark says Gazzeria’s future is secure.

He said: “Footfall for us is very healthy.

“I think ice-cream is a good, unique selling point for us and we have the luxury of being able to be generous with portions because we make it ourselves.”