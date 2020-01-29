New network of pedestrian signs installed in Aylesbury town centre

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) has installed a network of signs to help people find their way around Aylesbury town centre.

Seven information pillars and seventeen fingerposts have been installed in town over the last year.

David Stopps and Councillor Julie Ward with the information pillar at The Exchange

The information pillars include a map of the town and directions, with walking distances to local points of interest similar to those found outside London tube stations.

AVDC consulted a wide range of stakeholders, including Aylesbury Town Council, Aylesbury Old Town Resident’s Association, Transport for Bucks, UCAV, Buckinghamshire Disability Service (BuDS) and the Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership.

The fingerposts and monoliths have been created with accessibility in mind, incorporating high contrast colours and a large plain font.

They also feature illustrations by a local artist and interesting facts, telling the historical and cultural story of Aylesbury as visitors explore the town.

Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet Member with responsibility for town centre regeneration commented:

“These useful signs are a fantastic addition to the town, and will help visitors and residents explore Aylesbury’s popular places and hidden gems for years to come. The specially commissioned linograph illustrations on the monoliths are a beautiful testament to Aylesbury’s heritage.”

The network of signs guides pedestrians between the major attractions and areas of the town centre, encouraging them to visit places they may not have been to before, such as the old town, the canal basin, Bowie’s Earthly Messenger sculpture and Queens Park Arts Centre.

David Stopps, promoter of Aylesbury’s Friars Club said:

“It’s great to get David Bowie featured on the information pillar at The Exchange as a nod to Aylesbury’s incredible music legacy. With lots of visitors coming to Aylesbury from all over the world, it’ll help make sure The Earthly Messenger is top of their list of attractions to visit.”

The coordinated signage project is an action from the Aylesbury town centre improvement plan which sets out the vision for the town and programme of actions to improve all aspects of the town centre, including access around town.

The project was paid for by a combination of funds ring-fenced for tourist information and Aylesbury Land Use Transport Strategy (ALUTS) funds which can be used to help navigation around the town centre.