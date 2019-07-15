New space for businesses opens in Buckingham

The Buckingham Enterprise Hub has opened new office and meeting space for local businesses in Buckingham.

The Buckingham Enterprise Hub is located within the recently opened Vinson Building at the University of Buckingham.

Officially opened in March, the hub has so far been shared by Bucks Business First members, university students and members of small business groups.

Now any local business looking for a space to call home is invited to take advantage of the facilities.

The hub features a hot-desking space across two floors, a meeting room for eight with wireless touchscreen technology (booking is required for this space), printing facilities, an informal meeting space, wi-fi and café.

It is also a venue for business events and workshops and earlier this week the hub hosted an event entitled ‘focus on building your social media strategy’.

Philippa Batting, managing director of Bucks Business First said: “It’s important for businesses and universities to work together and we are delighted to be working with the University of Buckingham on the enterprise hub given the institution’s commitment to enterprise and supporting tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

“We look forward to our members and other local businesses reaping the rewards of using this fantastic facility.”