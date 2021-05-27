New Tommy statue on Buckingham estate remembers wartime heroes
Local housebuilder becomes the first corporate patron of the Tommy Club, agreeing to purchase the figures for its developments across Buckinghamshire
A local housebuilder has installed an iconic Tommy Club figure on a Buckingham estate, in memory of fallen soldiers from the First World War.
Barratt David Wilson Homes has partnered with the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to install one of the figures at its St Rumbold’s Fields development.
The full-size silhouette of ‘Tommy’, the term used for a common soldier in the British Army, complete with helmet and bayonet, aims to commemorate the lives of soldiers who fought in the First World War, and thank the veterans of today.
Barratt David Wilson Homes has become the Tommy Club’s first corporate patron, supporting the charity with a donation of £100,000, and agreeing to purchase the figures for its developments across Buckinghamshire. The funds have been used to provide jobs, homes, and mental health support for veterans across the UK.
Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are proud to give our very own ‘Tommy’ a home at our St Rumbold’s Fields development, and are pleased to do our part to show our gratitude to Armed Forces veterans, many of whom live locally in Buckingham.
"We are always working to support active and former service personnel, and hope that Tommy will help our residents and the local community to take a moment to commemorate those who served in the world wars.”