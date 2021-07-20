Newly merged Buck’s advice charity helps clients with nearly 10,000 issues in its first months

Citizens Advice Bucks has announced that the newly merged organisation has been a big success.

Citizens Advice offices in Aylesbury Vale (which includes the Buckingham office), Chiltern and High Wycombe came together to form Citizens Advice Bucks in April 2021.

And the group says that bringing together the three organisations has established an even stronger advice service for people in the county, leading to a 46 per cent increase in people being helped this spring.

Citizens Advice Bucks receives a grant from Buckingham Town Council. Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley hands the cheque to chair of trustees Jane Mordue

Jane Mordue, chair of trustees for Citizens Advice Bucks, said: “Whilst merging any organisation is complicated, especially in a pandemic, it is very welcome to see the figures and to know that this is what was needed for Buckinghamshire."

Jane, who is based in Buckingham, said: "So many people have struggled and have been in need of a our advice and this is sadly not going to stop any time soon.

"As the furlough scheme comes to an end, we are expecting a spike in people who will need our help.

"We know that losing jobs could be a real risk. We are here to support everyone going through this difficult time. And we will continue to do what we do best - help people find a way forward.”

The charity’s top five advice areas have been benefits and Universal Credits, debt, housing and employment, and the service has also provided help in areas such as consumer goods and services, immigration, travel and discrimination.

Trainee adviser Wayne Stretch said what he enjoys most about the role is "helping people who can only see a blank wall in front of them to see that there is hope and support for them and helping them get through their difficult time. The relief that you hear in their voice and the gratitude they give for you supporting them is humbling."

Citizens Advice Bucks is an independent charity funded by donations that provides free and confidential advice to anyone in Bucks. To donate, visit citizensadvicebucks.org.uk/donate