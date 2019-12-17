Nigerian community holds Thanksgiving event in Aylesbury

The Igbo community of Aylesbury enjoyed a large turn out at its annual Thanksgiving event at Our Lady of Lourde's Church in Bedgrove on Saturday.

The Igbo community are south and east Nigeria and number around 20 million. They are traditionally farmers and craftsmen.

Deputy mayor of Aylesbury, Tuffail Hussain

Organised by Felix Okafor and his team, and attended by the deputy Mayor of Aylesbury, Tuffail Hussain, the aim of the event was to share the culture of the Igbo community.

In his speech, Mr Hussain said:

“We, Aylesbury Town Council support and encourage all ethnic community groups across the town and we wish you well in spreading the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo community with the people of Aylesbury.”

In the UK, the Igbo community boasts among its members the former Arsenal footballer, Kanu, and UK politician Chuka Umunna of the Liberal Democrats.