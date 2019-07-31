Now and Then Theatre bring physical theatre summer course to Buckingham
All this week Now and Then Theatre are hosting a physical theatre summer course at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham.
We will update with more pictures as the week progresses at the workshop - where 13 12-18 year-olds are taking part.
A group activity during Now and Then Theatre's physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin School
other
A group activity during Now and Then Theatre's physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin School
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
The group do underwater poses during Now and Then Theatre's physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
Now and Then Theatre's physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin School
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
View more