Now and Then Theatre hosting physical theatre workshop in Buckingham this summer

Now and Then Theatre have announced they are running a four day physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham during the summer holidays.

The workshop is being jointly run by artistic directors Billy Taylor and Martin Boileau and takes place between July 29 and August 1.

Billy Taylor and Martin Boileau, who will be running the physical theatre workshop at the Royal Latin School later this summer

During the course of the four days participants will be taking part in games and activities related to sport, dancing and clowning.

On the final day, the students will put on a showcase production for parents and invited guests.

Co-artistic director Billy Taylor said: “We really want to take our participants on a journey that is fun and helps develop confidence both on stage and off.

“We work very much on the idea of the ensemble, which is a concept of togetherness, a group of people who understand each other and strive to learn from all.

“As Buckingham brought the company together in their first early days, it seemed only fitting that Now And Then Theatre gave back to the community that showed us so much love and support.”

The workshop costs £50 per person and is suitable for students aged between 11 and 18 - no experience is needed.

Now and Then Theatre made their debut in Buckingham last year when they performed Tull 100 at the Radcliffe Centre three times - Tull was a former Northampton Town footballer who was also the first outfield black footballer and the first black officer in the British Expeditionary Force during the First World War - such a move was illegal at the time.

To book a place on the physical theatre workshop call Martin on 07940 702455.