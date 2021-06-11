Old photos of meeting the Queen and Prince Philip in 1956 bring back such happy memories for Sue

The news spotlight on the royals over the spring has brought back happy memories of them to one resident at Brackley Care Home.

Sue Baldwin, 75, who has lived at Kingsley Healthcare’s newest home in Wellington Road, Brackley, for six months, vividly recalls meeting a smiling Queen and Prince Philip when she was living with her family in Nigeria in 1956.

She said: “I was lucky enough to spend 16 months in Lagos, Nigeria at the British Army School. My father, Major Reginald Robertson, was in charge of accommodation for British Army personnel and was seconded to West African Frontier Regiment.

Meeting the Queen and Prince Philip

“We were fortunate to be in Lagos when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited in January or February 1956 to present new colours to the regiment.

“I was in the 1st Apapa Brownie Pack and did amateur dramatics at the British Army School. I was so lucky to have this experience in Africa.”

A photograph of the Royal occasion, which still takes pride of place in her family album, featured in a national newspaper’s tribute to the Queen following her 95th birthday.

Sue said: “My father had a beautiful album with many photographs of the occasion and in it was the beautiful photograph taken of Her Majesty presenting colours to the regiment in Lagos on the 30th January 1956.”

Sue (left) with her father and sister in 1956

A further photograph from the day (above) shows Sue and her sister Jane with their father. Sue is the taller girl.