On Brexit Day Nigel Farage says he will 'miss all the people in Bucks'

While it may be celebrations for some and commiserations for others, either way Brexit Day has arrived, so who better for The Bucks Herald to speak to than Mr Brexit himself, Nigel Farage.

At 11pm this evening (midnight in Brussels) the UK will officially leave the European Union after 47 years of membership.

Nigel Farage

We caught up with the so-called mastermind of Brexit as he was on his way to celebrate with his fellow Leave supporters in Parliament Square.

A clearly jubilant Mr Farage told us: "It's a huge moment in history, whichever way you voted in the referendum and however you feel, it's happening. The war is over and we've all got to accept and understand where we are and make the absolute best of it in a spirit of unity."

"Of course I'll miss the drama, I'll miss being the pantomime villain, I'll miss all the people in Buckinghamshire writing to me - of course I'll miss those things. It's been a huge part of my life. I've been a representative for your county over the course of four different decades, which in itself is pretty remarkable.

"People used to ask me questions about the European Union - they treated me like an MP in many ways. I've campaigned and I've shown my face a bit too over the course of nearly 21 years."

EU flag and the Union Jack

The UK will now enter a transition period until the end of 2020 and little will change in the meantime.