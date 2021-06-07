Open day tickets for HS2 archaeology dig near Aylesbury sell out in three hours

HS2 is holding a second weekend of open days at its field museum at St Mary's in Stoke Mandeville on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27 - and tickets were in such high demand that they sold out within three hours.

Inside a specially constructed tent the size of a football pitch, archaeologists working on behalf of HS2 are currently excavating the remains of the former parish church of St Mary the Virgin - including the individuals buried there.

Inside the museum visitors at the open days can ascend the viewing platform for a bird’s eye view of ongoing excavations, as well as displays, films and interactives to explore the history of St Mary’s Church and the amazing archaeological discoveries in the surrounding area.

The dig at St Mary's Church, Stoke Mandeville

Works began earlier this year on the final phase of excavations at the site, and a large 'tent' structure was constructed over the whole church and churchyard to protect it from the elements.

Over the next few months, a dedicated team of archaeologists, assisted by engineers, will remove the remaining structure of the church and excavate all of the individuals buried in the churchyard.

The open days on June 24 and 25 were the second chance for visitors to visit the dig first hand.

Those who missed out on booking tickets can join a waitlist, as the government is due to make an announcement about the next stage of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, June 14. Depending on what new guidance is provided, a second round of tickets for the open days may be released on June 15.

An HS2 spokesman said they hoped also to offer dates in July