'Opportunity for redevelopment' as Winslow bank building goes on the market

Winslow' s former Lloyds Bank building has gone on the market for half a million pounds.

Listed with a guide price of £500,000, the Victorian former bank building is in a conservation area in Winslow's Market Square.

The freehold property is being sold by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond.

The former Lloyds Bank building on Market Square, Winslow

Company surveyor Nick Bosworth said the property, which has a total of 4,159sq ft of space over three floors and a basement, represents an excellent opportunity for redevelopment.

He said: “The property at 19 Market Square is a great example of Victorian architecture and makes a real statement.

"It is attracting a lot of interest from investors and developers because it has enormous potential.

“On the ground floor it has a spacious banking hall with ancillary accommodation, and on the first and second floors there are two two-bedroom apartments that have the potential for refurbishment, or redevelopment subject to the necessary consent.”

An existing tenancy of the entire building to Lloyds Bank is due to expire in January 2022. Viewings will take place on Wednesday, October 13, from 3pm to 4.30pm.