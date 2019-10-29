Orchard View Farm in Longwick wins 'most innovative sausage' at national sausage awards

Orchard View Farm, based in Longwick also were highly commended for their 'marmite special' and 'Spanish Chorizo' sausages.

This is yet another feather in the cap for this local award-winning family run farm whose emphasis is on great affordable local food.

As well as rare breed pigs, sheep, deer, bees and chickens the farm hosts a fantastic 5 star rated café, farm shop, butchery and restaurant.

Owned by Jim Mackellar who bought the land accidentally 10 years ago, the farm was started and develop closely with Jim’s philosophy of enabling access to great food and products both from the farm and other selected local producers. Quality and price are key in what is provided at the farm.

He said: “We provide a unique Farm to Fork experience for everyone. Two full time butchers are employed here at the farm with combined experience of 85 years, and they work very hard with the farm chefs to come up with innovative products to put on the butchers counter."

All products are hand made on the farm, with an ever-increasing number being free from all Allergens as well as being Sulphate free.

Jim added: "This amazing award is a testament to the fantastic team here at the farm and their dedication to providing the best food. I am over the moon and so proud of them."

Orchard View Farm occupies 27 acres of pasture land nestling at the foot of the Chiltern Hills between Aylesbury and High Wycombe.

The farm is home to rare breed Large Black pigs who are a class 1 certified rare breed, but also Jacob sheep, a herd of pure white fallow deer as well as bees turkeys and chickens.

Archie and Isla (Jim’s children) own the chickens and sell the eggs from them in the farm shop to earn their pocket money.

Other awards the farm has won include: Best Rural Business, Best Sausage in London and the South East Pie Awards.

The environment and responsibility for it, is a cornerstone of the farms operation with a major drive to reduce packaging.

Currently customers are being urged to bring their own packaging to use at the butcher’s counter.

Orchard View Farm is on a continuing and ever evolving journey and this award provides further confirmation that Jim and the Team are on the right track to secure a fantastic future for the farm.