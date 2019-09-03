Orienteering race around Thame town centre attracts families and keen runners

400 people turned out for the Thame Urban Race last Sunday, organised by Thames Valley Orienteering Club (TVOC).

Supported by Thame Town Council, the event is popular with local families and runners. It is also part of the UK Urban Orienteering League, and attracted runners from across the country.

Thame Urban Race 2019

There were seven courses for all ages and abilities for the orienteering style race around the streets, alleys and parks of Thame.

The courses range from 2.5km, around Cuttlebrook Nature Reserve, to a longer 10km course around the whole of the town.

And it's a race with a twist; the twist being that there is no set route. Each competitor is given a special orienteering map, showing a series of checkpoints. All the checkpoints must be visited but competitors can choose their own route.

Holly Titchner from Thame said:

Thame Urban Race 2019

“It was a great event. My family and I did the short course and all loved it! We’ll definitely be giving orienteering a go again!”

Mike Shires from TVOC said:

"Lots of local people came out to have a go at orienteering around the town. We had great feedback afterwards, with everyone enjoying the courses and appreciating the opportunity to get outside for some active family time. Our events attract keen runners as well as plenty of families who come along for a jog or walk around a course.”

If you are interested in having a go at this exciting adventure sport, the club is also organising events at Wittenham Clumps, Waddesdon Manor and Wendover Woods this year and hopes to hold a similar urban event at Witney next year.

For more details visit TVOC’s website at www.tvoc.org.uk