Over £28,000 in grants handed over to community groups in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council has given grants totalling £28,481 to charities and voluntary groups in Buckingham

Due to the impact of coronavirus on the town, some of last year's grant projects were not able to take place and the funding that had been awarded was unclaimed.

Unused funding from the previous year was made available to 2021/22 applicants in order to help groups impacted by coronavirus bounce back.

Mayor Margaret Gateley with Vanessa Coleman of the Buckingam Churches Children's Holiday Club

Two projects from last year are also continuing through 2021, due to changed circumstances, including Swan Community Hub’s Job Club, which gives free help and support to residents who have lost their job and need help with job applications, CVs and interview practice.

Projects the town council is supporting this year include after-school activities for young people, free financial advice, palliative and end-of-life nursing care at home, a classical music festival, LED lighting, installation of a baby change table, sports facilities and bus trips for isolated people.

Buckingham's new mayor, Margaret Gateley, met the grants recipients’ outdoors on June 14 to distribute the grant cheques and hear more about the projects that are being funded.

Mrs Gateley said: “It was a great pleasure to meet representatives from many of the voluntary groups which support and enrich our community.

Mayor Margaret Gateley with Jane Mordue, of Citizens Advice Bucks

"These organisations have been especially important and have made a real difference during the difficult time experienced by many people over the last year.

"It is good that the town council is able to support them as they continue their work in the coming year.”

Details of the grants are as follows:

Citizens Advice Bucks - £ 5,346 per annum (three-year grant) for free expert advice on a range of issues including financial advice.

Mayor Margaret Gateley with Robert Secret, Martin Ricketts and Cherry Baker, of the Buckingham Summer Festival

Bucks Youth Clubs Ltd - £ 5,200 per annum (three-year grant) for after-school youth sessions and trips for young people with trained staff.

Buckingham Old Gaol - £3,000 per annum (three-year grant) for maintaining this unique museum and its local history exhibits, from rare coins to dinosaur footprints.

Buckingham Summer Festival - £2,000 for a summer classical music festival.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity - £2,000 for palliative and end-of-life care in Buckingham.

Mayor Margaret Gateley of the Stowe Sub Aqua Club

Stowe Sub Aqua Club - £1,500 for increasing banked air capacity so more people can take part.

Buckingham West End Bowls Club - £1,500 for LED lighting to improve the environmental impact of the building.

Buckingham Area Rural Transport - £1,200 for trips into Buckingham by bus from rural areas.

Project Street Life - £1,200 for a residential activities weekend away for young people.

Buckingham Lawn Tennis Club - £1,000 for repainting and relining of the tennis courts.

Chandos Park Bowls Club - £1,000 for bowling green maintenance.

The Slade Recreation Club - £ 1,000 for replacement of fire doors.

Friends of the Old Gaol - £830 for museum bathroom refurbishment, including a baby changing table.

Buckingham Churches Children's Holiday Club - £750 for insurance, copying and other admin costs.

Open House (supports people who are no longer carers) - £600 for transport costs for day trips for members.