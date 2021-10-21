Patients urged to have their say on plans for GP care in Buckingham at drop-in sessions

Buckingham's GP practice is urging local residents to ask questions and give feedback about its plans for the future of healthcare in Buckingham at two public drop-in sessions, starting next week.

The Swan Practice is desperately running out of space in its current outdated buildings and urgently needs new, larger premises.

For years, The Swan Practice has been working on plans to move its two Buckingham surgeries - North End and Verney Close - into a new, purpose-built site at Lace Hill.

Cramped conditions at North End Surgery

Patients can now find out more, ask questions and give feedback at a pair of drop-in events at Buckingham Community Centre on Wednesday, October 27, and Tuesday, November 2, from noon to 2pm both days.

Executive partner Dr George Gavriel said: “We have had lots of responses from patients so far to our consultation and we are really grateful to everyone who has taken the time to tell us their views.

"We want to hear from as many people as possible, though, so we hope even more people will give us their feedback on our proposal for the future of healthcare in Buckingham before the end of the consultation on November 16.

"They can reach us online, by post, or in person at one of our upcoming drop-in sessions.

Accessibility issues at Verney Close Surgery

“Once the consultation has concluded, we will carefully consider all the feedback we have had from patients and members of the public.

"This will play a vital part in the way we approach any future plans, and we will keep patients informed of any developments.

"Our goal as a GP practice is to deliver the best possible services and health outcomes for our patients in an environment that is safe, comfortable and fit for the purposes of a modern general practice.”

Pictures found on The Swan Practice website illustrate the poor conditions faced by staff trying to work within the current cramped and outdated premises - which also have poor disabled access and very limited parking.

Cramped working conditions and inadequate ventilation for office staff at Masonic House

The Swan Practice says the proposed new site on Lace Hill would deliver a fuller range of healthcare services in a safer, modern environment with better parking facilities, and would also enable it to house some of the services patients currently have to travel to hospital for.

The consultation ends on November 16. In addition to the drop-in sessions, patients can give their feedback by emailing [email protected] (including the word ‘Premises’ in the subject line); by post to The Business Manager, The Swan Practice, Masonic House Surgery, 26 High Street, Buckingham, MK18 1NU; or online via a survey on the Your Voice Bucks platform.

Residents can also put their comments through the letterbox at any of the surgeries.