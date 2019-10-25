Petition calls for 20mph speed limits in some parts of Buckingham

A petition has been launched calling for roads in some parts of Buckingham to be given a speed limit of 20mph.

The petition which launched yesterday (Thursday) and is titled '20s Plenty for Buckingham' had attracted 42 signatures at the time of writing.

It reads: "We the undersigned petition the council to make new estates in Buckingham and around school areas 20mph.

"Also consider making some extra speed reducing measures within Lace Hill for example one way roads, speed humps and shutting certain roads so they aren’t used as a cut through to other parts of the estate.

"I am a resident of Lace Hill in Buckingham and I believe the estate I live in has some flaws in the way the roads were laid out making some of the streets rather dangerous to either walk or drive down.

"My main aim is to make areas within Buckingham safer for pedestrians and drivers.

"I believe by making some areas a 20mph zone we can achieve this."

You can view and/or sign the petition by visiting https://democracy.buckscc.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10556&RPID=90911298&HPID=90911298