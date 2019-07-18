Photography competition aims to showcase the best of Buckingham

Photography enthusiasts and budding snappers are being encouraged to showcase their best images of the town for a photographic competition and calendar.

Buckingham Town Council, Buckingham Tourist Information Centre and #lovebuckingham have teamed up to run a competition which aims to celebrate fantastic features and beautiful views of our town.

If you have some great photos showcasing the best of Buckingham you could be one of 12 winners whose images form part of a calendar for 2020 which will be sold throughout the town.

Organisers say they are looking for photos that showcase Buckingham through the seasons and feature a wide variety of locations around town.

You can enter via the town council's Facebook page or by e-mailing TIC@buckingham-tc.gov.uk

The deadline for submitting entries is August 10 at 4pm.

The winning twelve entries will be included in a 2020 calendar which will be sold at stores.

Photos must be of Buckingham, and may be used in town council and #lovebuckingham promotions.

For full terms and conditions please visit www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/visiting-buckingham/tourist-information-centre