Photos of Sunday's West Street blaze that was 'started deliberately'

Smoke marks above the alley

These photos show the aftermath of a skip fire in West Street, Buckingham, late on Sunday night that was believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze affected seven flats, but Bucks Fire & Rescue Service said that “everyone was accounted for”.

One appliance and crew from Buckingham, one from West Ashland, one from Brackley attended the scene.

Photos show damage to the wall and ceiling

Firefighters used two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a 10.5-metre ladder, two thermal imaging cameras and a fan.

Photos: Trevor Lee Poole