Pick your own pumpkins at family farm in Deanshanger during October

Families are being invited to pick their own pumpkins ready for Halloween at a free event in Deanshanger throughout October.

The pumpkin patch is the brainchild of the Gurney family, who have farmed in the Buckingham area for the previous four generations.

Joseph Gurney with his wife Rosalyn

Joseph Gurney said: "The pumpkin patch was inspired by the fact that we are always hunting for activities for our own young children, Bruce and Tilly (aged three and five respectively).

"We decided to mix business with pleasure and open the pumpkin patch to offer families a unique attraction that balances the beauties of being in the open countryside on a working farm, the joy of being able to pick your own pumpkin direct from the field and the fantastic fun that both young and old will be able to have on our tractor drawn barrel rides and in, on and under our 100 bale straw maze."

The Pumpkin Patch MK has teamed up with neighbouring Cranley Barn Farm Shop throughout the month to offer a pop-up farm shop, featuring homemade sausage rolls, pumpkin pasties and homemade cakes plus tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Vizard face and body art will also be at the marquee on Saturday October 12, 19 and 26 offering spooky face painting.

The pumpkin patch will be open for picking at Mount Mill, Deanshanger, between 10am and 4pm on the following dates next month:

Over the weekend of October 12 and 13

Daily from October 19 to 31 - Halloween!