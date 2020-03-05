Early April 2019 - before the de-veg work began

Picture timeline of HS2's destruction of Steeple Claydon's countryside

Over the past year The Bucks Herald has been on the ground recording and reporting the actions of HS2 in Steeple Claydon as they begin to construct the high speed rail line.

It is with some sadness that today we publish a gallery detailing the shocking extent to which the landscape has changed in just 12 months. All of the photos below are taken in the same small area.

De-veg begins in mid-April 2019 with hedges removed
Close up of the hedge removal from mid-April 2019
HS2 hedge-clearing machine in mid-April 2019
May 2019 - Trees start to be cut down
