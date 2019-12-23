Police and Fire Service rescue mum and three children from flooded road

Thames Valley Police officers from Aylesbury assisted the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday night in getting a mum and her three children out of their car after it got stuck on a flooded road in Edgecott.
Firefighters wearing wet suits moved the car stuck in floodwater on Perry Hill between Twyford and Calvert Green, to safety.
Police were called at approximately 10:15pm.
Police say that roads are wet and some have flooded overnight and ask that drivers do not move or ignore the road closed signs.