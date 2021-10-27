Police find 5ft snake on the loose in Aylesbury Vale village
Large reptile was discovered by police in Granborough last night
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:11 am
Thames Valley Police have caught an unusual absconder - a 5ft snake.
The large reptile was discovered by PC Reid and PC Eustice on Green End, Granborough, last night, Tuesday.
Several people have offered to foster the snake until its owner is found.
A police spokesman posted on Facebook: "If you are missing a 5ft snake, or know who this might belong to, please call 101 quoting the reference INC-20211027-0008. #NotYourAverageDayAtWork!"