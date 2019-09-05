Police release CCTV following Granborough break-in

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Granborough last month.

The appeal was issued by the force today (Thursday) but is in connection with an incident on Saturday August 24 sometime between 11.30am and 4.30pm when thieves smashed a rear window to gain access to a property in Hogshaw Road.

Police have released CCTV images in connection with a burglary in Granborough last month

A number of personal items including jewellery and cash were stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Francis said: “I believe the man in these images may have vital information about the incident and could help with this investigation.

“I am also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about this incident to come forward.

“If you think you know the man in this image, or you believe it could be you, please call police on 101 quoting reference 43190262008, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To make a report online visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime